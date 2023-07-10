Prime Minister Narendra Modi to receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be awarded the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award this year, an official announcement in this regard was made by the president of Tilak Smarak Trust Dipak Tilak at a press conference in Pune on Monday. The award will be given to PM in an event organised on August 1 in the city.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will grace the event with their presence. While Sharad Pawar has received an invitation to the event, it remains uncertain whether he will grace the occasion with his presence. The curiosity surrounding his potential attendance has piqued interest among attendees. t would be a significant occasion if both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar share the same platform, considering the split that occurred within the NCP.

Ajit Pawar, along with the majority of NCP MLAs, made the decision to join the government. In addition to this, Ajit Pawar has claimed ownership of the NCP party and its clock symbol, which has resulted in a controversy that has now reached the Election Commission. Furthermore, Ajit Pawar openly advised Sharad Pawar to retire during an NCP rally.

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar within the NCP, there is a growing curiosity in Maharashtra about whether both leaders will share the same platform at the event on August 1.