Prithvi Shaw shares congratulatory messages after long-awaited India call-up

Mumbai, Jan 14 Prithvi Shaw, who responded with philosophical poetry after being ignored for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, has now shared insta stories on people congratulating him for being picked for next week's T20I series against New Zealand.

Mumbai batter Shaw returned to the national squad after a long gap on Friday, days after hitting a majestic 379 in a Ranji Trophy match against Assam, which is the second-highest score in the premiere domestic cricket competition behind Bhausaheb Nimbalkar's 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in Pune back in 1948-49.

Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand with star batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer missing the T20I leg of the series. Shaw last played a match for India in July 2021.

"Proud of you champ @prithvishaw", "Good luck my bro", and "Congrats brother", read the messages that Shaw received from friends and fans after BCCI announced the team for the New Zealand T20I series on Friday and shared on his Instagram handle.

This was in sharp contrast to his mood the snub by the selectors after the announcement of the squad for the Sri Lanka series. He responded by posting some poetry on his Instagram account, expressing his disappointment through Shayari.

It was an Instagram Reel that Shaw shared on his Story. It was a Shayari (poetry) from Uzair Hijazi; "Kisi ne muft me paa liya vo shakhs, jo mujhe har keemat pe chahiye tha" (Rough translation: The one I needed the most, someone got it for free).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor