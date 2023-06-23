Private bus accident leaves multiple injured on Pune- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Route

A private bus, transporting passengers from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was involved in an accident. The incident occurred when a private luxury bus experienced a tyre burst near the Indian Petrol Pump in Limbe Jalgaon. Approximately 10 to 35 individuals sustained injuries in the accident.

Additional details reveal that a mishap occurred involving a privately owned luxury vehicle en route from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident transpired when one of the car's tires experienced a sudden burst in front of an Indian petrol pump situated in Limbe Jalgaon Shivara. Subsequently, the vehicle collided with a five-foot-high roadside wall and came into contact with a drain. Preliminary reports suggest that approximately 35 passengers were onboard this luxury car. Out of them, around 10 to 12 passengers sustained minor injuries. No lives were lost in this unfortunate incident.

Upon learning about the accident, local residents promptly rushed to the scene and took immediate action. They quickly contacted the ambulance and swiftly transferred the injured individuals to the government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for medical treatment.