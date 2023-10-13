Private bus overturns on Mumbai-Agra Highway: 20 injured, no fatalities reported

In an unfortunate continuation of accidents in the region, particularly in Nashik, a major incident unfolded on the Mumbai-Agra national highway. A private passenger bus, en route from Pune to Uttar Pradesh, lost its balance near Nardana village, resulting in a perilous overturn.

With more than 70 passengers on board, this accident left over 20 individuals injured, including two in critical condition. The incident, which occurred on a Wednesday, could have resulted in a far graver tragedy, but miraculously, no lives were lost. Sadly, a four-year-old girl sustained a severe hand injury.

Promptly upon receiving news of the incident, local residents and law enforcement, including the highway police, rushed to the scene. Rescue operations were initiated, and the injured passengers were swiftly transported to Dhule District Hospital for further medical attention.

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus lost balance due to the uneven distribution of luggage, predominantly placed on the bus's upper racks. Thankfully, no other vehicles were involved in the accident, preventing a potentially more catastrophic outcome. The ordeal was not without distress, as passengers inside the overturned bus experienced a harrowing turn of events.