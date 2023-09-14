Private firm hired to oversee Thane Hospital following 18 deaths in 24 hours in August

A private firm has been handed over the task of maintaining cleanliness at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. This decision comes in the wake of an unfortunate incident a month ago when 18 patients lost their lives in a single day at the hospital, by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar welcomed the officials and staffers of the firm during a brief function at the hospital. The workers of the firm will operate mechanical sweepers to maintain cleanliness at the hospital and its premises, including the medical college, a release issued by the TMC said.

The appointment of a new contractor will bring radical changes in the upkeep of the hospital and its premises. A total of 180 workers will engage in round-the-clock cleanliness of the facility. Some staffers will be permanently appointed for the maintenance of toilets, it said. The statement also emphasized that if any shortcomings or negligence are discovered on the part of the contractor, severe measures will be taken.

During this announcement, the municipal chief issued a stern warning that negligence will not be tolerated. Furthermore, he instructed the workers to maintain a courteous demeanor with patients and their families, ensuring they do not encounter any inconveniences.

It's worth noting that on August 12 and 13, a total of eighteen patients at the hospital passed away. These patients were reported to have various complications, including kidney stones, chronic paralysis, ulcers, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, and septicemia, among others, as per official statements.