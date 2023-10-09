Private institution cheats nursing students of Rs 52.21 lakh in Thane district

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against two directors and an employee of a private educational institution. They are accused of allegedly defrauding nursing students of a total of Rs 52.21 lakh.

MFC police in Kalyan town on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said. As per the complaint, two directors and the branch head of the institution had allegedly cheated 36 students of Rs 52.21 lakh since 2021, he said.

The students paid the money and enrolled in the institute's general nursing and midwifery programme. The official added that after the course, the students were given advanced diplomas in patient care administration rather than nursing. The students have also alleged that the institute was offering the nursing course without the necessary permission from the government, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.