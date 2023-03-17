Private school teacher booked for beating up 14-year-old student in Thane district

A private school teacher has been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old student in Maharashtra's Thane district.

According to Vashind police station senior inspector Ghanshyam Adhav, the police have opened an investigation based on a complaint filed by the Class 8 student's parents under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Juvenile Justice Act and the Right to Education Act.

According to the complaint, the event happened on March 14. The teacher reportedly slapped the boy for coming out of the restroom late before beating him and pulling his ears, the boy said.

The boy complained of pain, and there was swelling near his eyes, the official said.