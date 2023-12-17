Priya Singh case: SIT to probe incident of bureaucrat's son trying to mow down girlfriend with car

In response to the alarming allegations of assault against Ashwajit Gaikwad, son of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) MD Anilkumar Gaikwad, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted. Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh, on Sunday morning, appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Amar Singh to head the SIT, ensuring a thorough investigation into the accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha functionary.

The complainant, Priya Singh, 26, accused Ashwajit of assaulting her and attempting to run her over with his SUV on December 11. The incident allegedly occurred when she met him at a hotel near Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The Kasarvadavli police registered a case, citing sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke), and 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

While Priya Singh, a beautician and model, claimed to be in a relationship with Ashwajit, she discovered he was married. In a media statement from the hospital, she asserted that Ashwajit had assured her of separation from his wife and expressed a desire to marry her. However, when she confronted him with the truth, an argument ensued, leading to physical assault. Priya alleged that during an attempt to retrieve her belongings from Ashwajit's car, he, along with his friend Romil Patil and driver Sagar Shelke, drove off, injuring her in the process.

The police, currently recording witness statements and collecting forensic evidence, have registered the FIR based on the initial allegations. Thane's police chief emphasized that additional charges might be added as the investigation progresses. The victim's lawyer, Darshana Pawar, asserted that they had urged the police to charge the accused with attempted murder, a request yet to be fulfilled.

The situation gained political attention when Atul Londhe, Chief Spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress, alleged that Ashwajit had evaded arrest due to his father's high-ranking position in the administration. In response, the police reported that Ashwajit denied all allegations, portraying them as an attempt by the woman to extort money.