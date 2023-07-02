Priyanka Chaturvedi calls BJP ‘political opportunist’ after Ajit Pawar joins Shinde govt

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid the swearing-in of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minster along with other MLAs as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. Calling BJP a ‘political opportunist’, Chaturvedi said it should be the ‘last party to talk about ideological alliances’.

They (BJP) are just political opportunists wanting power at any cost. With the latest development in Maharashtra, those MLAs who were corrupt & were jailed are now being sworn in as ministers!” she said in a tweet.In a press conference following the oath-taking ceremony, Ajit Pawar said that the MLAs will be contesting the forthcoming elections under the NCP name and symbol. We have the blessings of everyone in the party, Mr. Pawar said.The swearing-in of Ajit Pawar and several of his colleagues has meant Maharashtra has seen four oath-taking ceremonies in as many years at its stately Raj Bhavan. Elections to the 288-member State Assembly are due next year.The political development comes a year after a revolt led by Shinde against the Shiv Sena (then undivided) led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.