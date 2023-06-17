Priyanka Chaturvedi calls for apology over controversial dialogues in Adipurush

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi blasted the makers of Adipurush and demanded to apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written in the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman.

It hurts every Indian’s sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our revered gods in the name of entertainment. You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of Maryada for quick box office success is unacceptable, said Chaturvedi.

In a scene where Lanka King Ravana's son sets Hanuman's tail on fire, the ardent devotee of Lord Ram has been made to say, “Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.”

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush hit the big screens Yesterday. The film was among the biggest talking points on the internet, with Adipurush remaining the top trend on Twitter. The film is a retelling of the epic Ramayana and also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.