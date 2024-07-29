Priyanka Chaturvedi Issues Suspension of Business Notice in RS Over Alleged Corruption in Maharashtra Infrastructure Projects

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi submitted a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to address the issue of "rampant corruption" in infrastructure projects across Maharashtra.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for July 29, 2024:" Chaturvedi in the notice.

That this House do suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the rampant corruption in public infrastructure projects by the Maharashtra State Government. Chaturvedi highlighted that this corruption has resulted in substandard construction, including the Atal Setu bridge, which cost nearly Rs 18,000 crore and developed cracks within six months of its inauguration. Additionally, a company previously blacklisted was awarded a contract for a Rs 11,566 crore road project under phase 2 of the Rs 6,000 crore cement concrete road project in Mumbai. She called for the Minister of Road Transport and Highways to obtain a report from the state government and provide detailed information on these issues, followed by a thorough and comprehensive discussion.

"I would also like to request that if the same matter cannot be permitted under Rule 267, then I may please be permitted to raise this matter of urgent national importance during Zero Hour on July 29, 2024," she stated

In June, the Maharashtra Congress criticized the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena government, accusing them of widespread corruption in the construction of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Seva Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai. This followed the discovery of cracks in the approach road to the bridge.