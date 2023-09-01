Priyanka Chaturvedi on one nation, one election, says attempt to divert attention from issues of unemployment, inflation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said the Centre's move of setting up a committee for one nation, one election was an attempt to divert the attention from issues like unemployment and inflation.

Chaturvedi, who is a Rajya Sabha member, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of diverting the attention from the issues concerning people like unemployment, inflation and also farmers' issues. Three reports that looked into the proposal (of 'one nation, one election) have said that five constitutional amendments, three fourth majority in state assemblies and Parliament and expenditure of Rs 15,000 crore for EVMs and VVPATs are required. So is the new committee necessary. Whom are you trying to fool? she asked.

The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of one nation, one election, opening the possibility of Lok Sabha polls being advanced so that they could be held with a string of state assembly contests.