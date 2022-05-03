Process of filing case against Raj Thackeray initiated

With just a few hours left to the ultimatum given by MNS president Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Police has started taking action. Raj Thackeray had warned the government to remove unauthorized loudspeakers from the mosque. After that, Raj Thackeray had held meetings in Mumbai, Thane and Aurangabad and played a key role in the mosque riots. However, at the Aurangabad meeting, Raj Thackeray said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan from May 4.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won't listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Thackeray had said while addressing gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

So the police in the state have come into action mode. Action is likely to be taken against Raj Thackeray today. It is learned that a case is being registered against Raj Thackeray at City Chowk Police Station in Aurangabad.

Police have also sent a notice to MNS district president Sumit Khambekar of Aurangabad. Police have also issued notices to MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Sandeep Deshpande and Nitin Sardesai. Recently, the Director General of Police held a press conference and warned that stern action would be taken if anyone tried to disturb law and order. CP Aurangabad is capable of taking action against anyone. He is looking at the videos of Raj Thackeray's rally and if he finds anything wrong in it then he will take action today itself, said Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth.

