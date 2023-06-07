Prohibitory order imposed in Kolhapur following clash over social media post

Kolhapur city finds itself engulfed in tension as a result of a controversial social media post that surfaced on the auspicious occasion of Shivrajyhishek din. Late on Tuesday night, the district administration in Kolhapur district implemented a prohibitory order due to a clash between two groups regarding the posting of a controversial status on social media.

This decision was made to prevent any potential law and order issues. The order specifically prohibited gatherings of more than five people, as well as processions. These restrictions will be in place until Monday, June 19. Concurrently, the police have heightened security measures across various locations in Kolhapur City following the incident. They are actively dispersing individuals who are standing within the crowd.

The complete shutdown was organized by Hindutva organizations in Kolhapur city has received a spontaneous response, bringing day-to-day activities to a halt. A large number of Hindutva activists have congregated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, demanding authorities to take stringent action against the suspects. In response to the situation, the police had to employ lathi charges to disperse the crowd, as certain activists resorted to stone pelting in Bindu Chowk and Ganji Galli area.

Since morning, all shops in the city's markets have remained closed, with Hindutva activists assembling at Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk from 10 am onwards. During the gathering, they chanted slogans against Pakistan. The situation grew tense when a group of 400 to 500 young individuals entered Ganji Galli. In response, the police had to resort to lathi charges as some houses were targeted with stone-throwing. The police faced difficulties in controlling the crowd. Consequently, KMT bus services and passenger auto-rickshaw services in the city have been temporarily suspended.

Amidst escalating tension, Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit has called for a meeting with leaders of Hindutva organizations at Laxmipuri police station. Currently, discussions are underway between police officers and Hindutva activists. Additionally, heightened security measures have been implemented at Bindu Chowk, where tension remains palpable. To ensure the safety of the area, approximately 1,000 police personnel, including SRPF and riot control squads, have been deployed.