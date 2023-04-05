Property tax relief in Pune still pending cabinet approval

The decision on whether to grant a 40% exemption in property tax for Pune residents is still pending as the legal proceedings have been completed but it is awaiting approval in the cabinet meeting. This means that the residents of Pune will have to wait a little longer before a final decision is made.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stated that property tax bills for the upcoming financial year (2023-24) will commence from May 1, as a final decision on the exemption has not yet been made.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has announced that the deadline for payment of levied properties has been extended until April 30th after deducting a 40 per cent discount. Therefore, defaulters in April will not be penalized.

In 2019, the Maharashtra state government discontinued the 40% discount in property tax that had been in effect since 1969, causing newly assessed properties to be taxed at the full rate. Currently, the discount is only applicable to properties that were taxed before 2019. As a result, many property owners in the city now owe large payments that include arrears with subsidies.

Following the Kasba by-election, Ravindra Dhangekar, the newly elected MLA, along with other MLAs from Mahavikas Aghadi and BJP, met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to request the restoration of the 40% concession. During a meeting in the budget session, it was decided to restore the discount, but the cabinet's decision is still pending.

According to Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, citizens will have to pay property tax with the revised rates once the state government's decision on the 40% tax rebate is implemented. The printing of new bills will depend on when this decision is made. The municipality is currently offering a 5% discount on general tax for those who pay property tax before May 31st, with the deadline extended to June 30th. Additionally, the administration has extended the payment deadline until April 30th for property holders who have received multiple bills due to the withdrawal of the 40% exemption and those who have not paid their taxes yet.