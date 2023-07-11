Proposal under consideration to construct a new legislative building in Mumbai, says Rahul Narwekar

Rahul Narwekar, speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, stated that a proposal is under consideration to construct a new legislative building in Mumbai along the lines of the Central Vista project is now being considered.

Speaking to reporters, the speaker noted that following delimitation, the number of members in the state Assembly and Council will increase proportionally.

Central Vista created entire new houses for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha anticipating that delimitation would increase the number of members. I wish to have the same (construction of the new legislative building) here for the Maharashtra legislative assembly and the council. I hope the proposal will get enough funding for taking it forward, he said.

If it happens, the current House (legislative building) will not have enough seats to accommodate them. Thus, a proposal is under consideration for the construction of the new Assembly and the Council for Maharashtra, he said.

According to Narwekar, unlike Delhi, the current location of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai does not have any unutilised large land parcel adjacent to it. We will have to build an entirely new legislature complex that will be suitable per the new requirements, he added.