Prostitution racket busted, four women rescued in Pune

The Social Security Cell of the Crime Branch has busted a prostitution racket in the Pune station area, leading to the rescue of four women who were reportedly brought from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal.

According to reports, the department received confidential information about an online prostitution racket operating in the area, wherein bookings were made at well-known hotels. The accused involved in the racket apparently posted photos of women online to entice potential customers.

On May 1, a team headed by Senior Police Inspector Bharat Jadhav carried out an operation to bust the racket, during which they deployed undercover agents posing as customers.

The police have apprehended three individuals, namely Ravindra Kumar Yadav, Anand Kumar Yadav, and Abhishek Beniwal, in connection with the case. The police have also confiscated items worth Rs 43,000, including mobile phones, condoms, and cash. An FIR has been lodged against the accused at Bundagarden Police Station.