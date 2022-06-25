‘Protection of Shiv Sena MLAs withdrawn; govt’s responsibility to protect them’: Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde has leveled new allegations against Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Eknath Shinde has accused the Chief Minister and the Home Minister of taking away the protection of MLAs due to political motives. Eknath Shinde has made this allegation by tweeting. Eknath Shinde has alleged that in the last two and a half years, the constituent parties of the Mahavikas Aghadi have done the same.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Saturday wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Home Minister, DGP Maharashtra regarding "Malicious withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs. The government is responsible for protecting them and their families," he tweeted.

Shinde alleged that the security was removed for political reasons. He said the state government was responsible for the protection of the families of the MLAs. Attempts are being made to intimidate the families of these MLAs. Shinde also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut would be held responsible if anything happened to the families of these MLAs.

"The security provided to us at our residence as well as to our family members as per protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn as an act of revenge. Needless to say this sinister move is another attempt to break our resolution and give in to the demands of the NDA government comprising of NCP and Congress goons," the letter read.

About 38 Shiv Sena MLAs have joined the revolt led by Eknath Shinde. Currently, the MLAs have reached Guwahati in Assam via Surat. Outside the hotel where the MLAs are staying, Assam police are on high alert. It is alleged that the Shiv Sena rebel MLA withdrew his police protection after leaving Maharashtra.

You are an MLA, so security has been provided to you. Your family members can't be provided with the same: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Eknath Shinde's letter over the withdrawal of security of family members of 38 MLAs pic.twitter.com/oR5Xn6Wc1u — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022



