Protest in Mumbai from Jain community over Sammed Shikarji issue

protesting against the Jharkhand government's decision of declaring sacred shri Sammed Shikarjia tourist place, a huge rally was organised by members of Jain Community in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The organisers claimed more than 1 Lkah people will join the rally against the government's decision. The rally started from Metro and will end at the Azad Maidan where the prominent leaders supporting the cause will deliver the speech, said one of the organisers.

The government’s decision hurt our sentiments. We don’t want tourism revolving around a sacred place, said one of the protesters to the media. Shri Sammed Shikharji is a sacred Jain pilgrimage site located at Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand which now has been declared a tourist spot by the Jharkhand government.

Amid Ongoing controversy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lambasted the Centre over the issue. India is a heaven for minorities-BJP: Jain places of worship were targeted, Continuous attacks on Christians since Christmas, Buddhists, and Shia on the road for full statehood in Ladakh, Sikh youth attacked in UP, Thousands of Muslims were made homeless in Assam and now they are going to be homeless in Haldwani, Owaisi tweeted.