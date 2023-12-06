Protests of Marathas in Maharashtra are state-sponsored, says Vijay Wadettiwar

On Wednesday, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar asserted that the Eknath Shinde-led government is orchestrating the ongoing protests in Maharashtra by the Maratha and OBC communities. The leader of opposition in the assembly was speaking to reporters here on the eve of the commencement of the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

The Maratha community is actively protesting for a reservation quota, while leaders representing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) are organizing rallies to emphasize that the OBC quota should remain unaffected when considering reservations for the Marathas.

Both the agitations have been state-sponsored and the intention is to keep the two communities fighting against each other. This is certainly not good for society, Wadettiwar said. Such proxy battles are an attempt by the state government to divert the people’s attention from real and important issues, he added.