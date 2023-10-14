Pune: 11 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Devachi Uruli

In a collaborative operation involving the Military Intelligence wing of the Southern Command of the Indian Army and the Pune City Police, 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including several children, were detained for their illegal stay in India and the alleged forgery of official documents, including Aadhar Cards, PAN Cards, and Voter IDs, to continue their residency in the country. The incident transpired in the Uruli Devachi area of Pune, as per reports.

According to reports, the detained individuals have been identified as Nizam Rahim Ali Shekhe, Babu Mohsin Mondal, Kamrul Roshan Mondal, Sagal Alam Shaikh, Mazma Babu Mondal, Mariam Kamrul Mondal, Alam Shaikh, and Shahnoon Alam Shaikh. Additionally, the police have taken three minors, aged 8 years, 6 years, and 3 years, into custody.

A case has been registered under pertinent sections, including 420, 465, 467, 468, and 470 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 3 of the Passport Act and other relevant sections of the Foreigners Act. Investigations into the matter are ongoing to further uncover the details of this operation.