Pune: 11 people injured after man pours petrol on pyre to fasten 'burning process'
By ANI | Published: May 1, 2022 03:57 AM2022-05-01T03:57:37+5:302022-05-02T00:06:11+5:30
A total of 11 people suffered injuries during a funeral at a crematorium in Pune on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place at Kailash crematorium which is situated on the bank of the Mula-Mutha river in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday.
According to a police official, a man tried to fasten the burning process at a funeral by pouring petrol into the pyre from a can which got exploded.
"10 people including the man that was pouring the petrol have suffered injuries. They have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment," said a police official.
Investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor