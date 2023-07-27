Pune: 12-year-old boy forced to consume pigeon droppings over minor dispute

In a disturbing event, a 12-year-old boy was kidnapped by a criminal and his associates, who then took him to the vicinity of Santoshi Mata temple in Katraj, where they forced him to consume pigeon droppings.

The father of the young boy filed a complaint with the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. The police have taken action by filing a case against four individuals, including the main suspect, Amol Adam. The incident occurred on Tuesday, around 6:30 pm, at the back of Santoshi Mata temple in Katraj.

As per the police report, the accused individuals were pigeon keepers, and the complainant's 12-year-old son had brought one of their pigeons. Amol Adam, along with three other accomplices, arrived at Santosh Nagar, causing fear among the residents by displaying their weapons and threatening to harm anyone who interfered.

The young boy was subjected to physical assault, verbal abuse, and death threats by the perpetrators. They forcibly took him on a motorcycle to Sai Apartments in Katraj, where they compelled him to eat pigeon droppings.

Afterwards, they released him near Sai temple, warning him not to reveal anything to the authorities if he wanted to stay alive. The distressed child shared the harrowing incident with his father, prompting him to file a complaint. Police have taken action by registering a case against the four culprits and detaining two minors in connection with the incident.