Pune: 15-year-old athlete dies of heart attack after relay race

A 15-year-old athlete tragically passed away due to a heart attack following his participation in a relay race, where he secured the second position.

The relay event took place in Chikkathottalukere of Tumakuru Taluka. Identified as Bheem Shankar, he represented his high school in a 100-meter race. Bheem Shankar, a tenth-grade student at Beldhara Rural High School, suffered a cardiac arrest during the event. Rushed to Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, he was sadly pronounced dead, as per the reports.

Doctors attributed his demise to a cardiac arrest, shedding light on the concerning rise of heart-related issues among youth. The incident underscores the urgency of addressing stress-related concerns and abnormal heart rates, particularly in young individuals. The unfortunate passing of this budding athlete serves as a poignant reminder to prioritize the well-being of young athletes and those facing high-stress environments.