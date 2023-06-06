Pune: 15-year-old girl succumbs to burns in unfortunate gas leak tragedy

Tragedy struck when a 15-year-old girl lost her life in a tragic gas leak mishap, enduring critical burns. The incident unfolded at a grocery store situated in the Kirkatwadi locality on Sinhagad Road, where unauthorized cooking gas cylinders were being unlawfully sold.

Geeta Mannaram Chaudhary, the young girl, succumbed to her injuries on Monday during her treatment at Sassoon Hospital. Her father, Mannaram Chaudhary, who runs the grocery shop, along with his younger daughter, is currently in a critical condition and undergoing medical care.

Authorities have revealed that the Chaudhary family was engaged in the illicit trade of cooking gas cylinders at their grocery store situated in Malwadi, Kirkatwadi. In order to facilitate this unlawful activity, Chaudhary had rented a warehouse where the transfer of gas from larger cylinders to smaller ones took place.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck on Thursday, June 1, when a gas leak occurred during this unauthorized procedure, leading to a devastating fire. Consequently, Chaudhary and his two daughters suffered severe injuries in the inferno and were immediately rushed to Sassoon Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Regrettably, Geeta, one of the daughters, succumbed to her injuries on Monday.