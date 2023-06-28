Pune: 16-year-old student electrocuted by compound wire in Shivane

In a tragic incident that unfolded in the Shivane area yesterday, a 16-year-old student lost his life after being struck by a compound wire between two buildings. The heartbreaking event occurred around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27. The victim has been identified as Shubham Balu Ingole, a resident of Dhone Heights near Shinde bridge Shivane.

Shubham, a tenth-grade student at Navbharat High School in Shivana, left his house around 11 a.m., stating that he was heading to school. Tragically, while walking towards his friend through a narrow four-foot lane between Sadguru Kripa Building and Jawalkar Prestige in Shivane Deshmukhwadi, an unforeseen and devastating incident occurred. Shubham was unexpectedly struck by a powerful electric shock, causing him to lose his grip and fall to the ground. According to witnesses, Shubham desperately clung to a nearby net for a brief moment before succumbing to the fatal shock. Sadly, Shubham tragically lost his life on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Uttamnagar police, as well as officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and the electrical inspector, immediately conducted an investigation and carried out a detailed panchnama (official document recording the incident). Further investigation into the matter is currently being undertaken by the Uttamnagar police.