Pune: 17 individuals booked for creating terror and vandalism in Sahakar Nagar

The city police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 17 individuals on charges of instigating fear and engaging in widespread vandalism within the Sahakar Nagar area.

The action comes in response to a disturbing incident that unfolded on June 26, where members of Siddharth Vijay Gaikwad's gang unleashed terror by brandishing sharp weapons and vandalizing vehicles. The motive behind this incident was a battle for supremacy against rival gang leader Datta Jadhav.

Following thorough investigations, law enforcement authorities arrested 13 suspects and detained two juveniles on Saturday, while two individuals are still at large.

Among the apprehended are Siddharth Vijay Gaikwad (22), Ram Rajabhau Umap (23), Kiran Kailas Pardeshi, alias Sunny (27), Nana Jalindar Bansode, alias Amol (31), Sameer Razak Shaikh (23), Jatalya Laxman Umap, alias Rajabhau (50), Bhushan Kailas Pardeshi, alias Ganesh (30), Naresh Sachin Divte, alias Nabba (26), Harshad Appa Dhere (22), Dui Anil Taktode, alias Shubham (19), Vishal Shivaji Patole (19), Chetan Mahadev Kamble (26), Gauran Arvind Naiknavre (22), and two juveniles.

The accused face charges under sections 395 (dacoity), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 4(25) of the Arms Act, sections 37(1)(3)135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, and sections 3 and 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Furthermore, Gaikwad and his cohorts have been slapped with sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), and 3(4) of the MCOCA for their alleged involvement in serious offenses such as theft, bodily harm, and possession of firearms.

This gang has a notorious history, having been involved in various incidents of vandalism and arson in the past. These include the vandalization of approximately 30 vehicles in Shakar Nagar, setting fire to seven vehicles in Kondhwa, and damaging three two-wheelers in Vimantal, as well as a four-wheeler in Miami Society in Vadgaon Khurd. The police are committed to bringing the remaining culprits to justice and restoring peace in the affected areas.