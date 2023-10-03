Pune: 21-year-old youth kidnapped, raped, and blackmailed by trio he met on dating app

In a disturbing incident that unfolded in Pune, a young man fell victim to a harrowing ordeal as he was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and blackmailed. The 21-year-old male filed a complaint with the Bundgarden Police Station, shedding light on the incident.

According to the reports, the victim had engaged with three unknown individuals via the Grindr app, a location-based social networking and online dating application targeted towards gay, bisexual and transgender people. The trio lured him for a meeting near Sassoon Ingate in Bhosari.

There, he was coerced into transferring Rs. 28,500 online, with one of the assailants threatening him with a sickle. Subsequently, he was subjected to unnatural sexual acts. The perpetrators further blackmailed him by warning him to disclose his identity if he reported the incident to anyone.

In response to this heinous crime, the police have registered charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.