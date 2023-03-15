Pune: 22-year-old Pakistan national arrested for allegedly staying in city with fake documents

A 22-year-old Pakistani national, whose mother is an Indian, has been arrested for illegally staying in Pune city with forged documents, an official said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Amaan Ansari, whose father is a Pakistani citizen, has been charged with cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Foreigners Act and Passports Act by the Khadak police in Pune.

Ansari was born in Karachi. His mother is an Indian and his father is a Pakistani. They moved to Dubai from Karachi where he studied and in 2015, both mother-son duos moved to India and started living in Pune with their relatives. That time, he had a valid visa, said Sandip Singh, DCP, (Zone I).

According to the official, Ansari went to a school and later a junior college here in the city but his visa expired in the meantime. He should have applied for the renewal of his visa or gone for the proper process. Instead, he obtained an Aaddhaar card in a fraudulent manner and on the basis of that, he got an Indian passport.

An official from Pune police's special branch said We will investigate how Ansari managed to get an Aadhaar card and an Indian passport.