Pune: 3 killed after fire breaks out at godown

Three workers were killed after a fire broke out at a godown of a mandap decorator here, fire brigade officials said. The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Friday night at Wagholi in Ubale Nagar of Pune city.

A fire official said the blaze tore through the godown of ‘Shubh Sajavat’. Four cylinders exploded there, he said. While a total of 9 fire engines were pressed into service, the bodies of three workers were found at the scene, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined as cooling operations are underway, the official said, adding that they shifted 400 gas cylinders from a godown in the vicinity to safety.

In an similar incident, a fire erupted in a furniture store near Tieten Hospital in Manpada, Thane. The incident occurred at 10 am, according to sources. According to the report, there were no casualties in the fire that broke out in a cake shop and a furniture shop at Manpada. The fire was eventually extinguished, but the root cause of the fire is yet to be determined.