Pune: 32 injured after ruck rams into group out to commemorate Shivaji’s birth anniversary

A total of 32 persons on their way to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were injured after a tempo ferrying some of them was hit by a truck in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

One person is critical and two others sustained severe injuries, he said. The group was carrying Shiv jyot (a torch) from Malhargad to Shiltane village in Maval tehsil when the accident took place. Some of them were in a tempo, while others were on bikes, he said.

When the group was near Ravet in Pimpri Chinchwad around 4.30 am, a truck rammed into them, injuring 32 persons. One of them is critical and two are severely wounded, said Vivek Mugalikar, senior inspector from Hinjawadi police station. All the injured are being treated at nearby hospitals, he added.