Pune: 4 injured as BJP’s protest against objectionable graffiti on PM Modi turns violent

During a protest organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) against a perceived objectionable graffiti of Prime Minister Narendra Modi found inside a university hostel, a brawl erupted. In this altercation, four students associated with a Left-wing group sustained injuries, as reported by the police.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon near the university main building, which houses its administrative office, they said. In response to the objectionable graffiti on the prime minister found inside the hostel, hundreds of BJP supporters staged a protest at the university on Friday. However, the protest turned violent when four students of a Left-wing outfit visited the protest site, a police official said.

A brawl broke out during the protest, in which the four students who belong to the New Socialist Alternative were injured, he said. The police later detained these four students and released them in the evening, the official added. A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the four students of the Left-wing group carrying flags of their organisation at the BJP’s protest site. When BJP workers raise Bharat Mata ki jai slogan, these four students shout Inquilab Zindabad slogan. Following this, the protesters surround these four students and beat them up, the video shows.