Pune: 4,970 kg adulterated paneer seized in crackdown

In a significant operation, the Anti-Dacoity and Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad of the Crime Branch, with vital assistance from the Department of Food and Drug Administration (FDA), successfully seized 4,970 kg of adulterated paneer originating from Karnataka. The operation unfolded at Katraj Chowk in Pune, targeting illicit trade within the city.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Anti-Robbery and Anti-Theft Squad sprang into action, intercepting a tempo suspected of transporting the adulterated paneer on July 5th. The tempo was detained, and its driver taken into custody. A considerable amount of paneer, estimated to be worth Rs 10 lakh, was seized from the vehicle.

The impounded adulterated paneer was subjected to rigorous testing at the National Agriculture and Food Analysis and Research Institute (NAFARI) laboratory in Baner, as directed by food safety authorities. The subsequent analysis affirmed the suspicions, confirming the adulteration of the seized paneer. In accordance with established protocols, the adulterated paneer was swiftly disposed of, prioritizing public health and safety.