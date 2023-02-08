Pune: 5 alternative routes on experimental basis to keep the traffic smooth

Due to increased traffic congestion in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk and its surrounding areas, the Pune Police traffic branch, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metro, and PMRDA officers have conducted a joint inspection over the last few days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar said, "We are implementing five alternative routes on an experimental basis. However, all citizens should cooperate with the traffic police to keep the traffic smooth by using the alternative and other routes."

In order to avoid traffic congestion in Pune University Chowk and surrounding areas, it is proposed to make the following changes in the traffic on Pune University Chowk, Baner Road, Pashan Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Senapati Bapat Road, and other affected roads as necessary.

Vehicles coming to University Chowk from Baner Road and Aundh Road are proposed to take the left lane towards Shivajinagar without stopping at the signal. Pedestrians will get time to cross the road at the Chowk.

An earlier U-turn was given at Cosmos Bank to go to Senapati Bapat Road via Ganeshkhind Road. By closing the said U-turn, a right turn will be allowed at Senapati Bapat Road Junction.

All traffic coming towards University Chowk from Senapati Bapat Road (Chathushrangi Mandir) is proposed to take a left turn at the Senapati Bapat Road junction and proceed straight towards Pashan Road.

The following alternative route can be used to reach Aundh from University Chowk via Ganeshkhind Road:

Alternate Circular Route 1: From Ganeshkhind Road and Senapati Bapat Road for vehicles going towards Pune University, Chatushrungi Police station, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kasturba Gandhi Colony, take right at Pashan Road at Sinhgad Gate (Pune Rural Police Headquarters) and take right at Baner Road. One can go towards Aundh by turning left from the University Chowk.

or

Alternate Circular Route 2: On Pashan Road turn right at Abhimanshree Society to reach Baner Road and take a right turn on Baner Road and then turn left at University chowk to go towards Aundh.

or

Alternative Route 3: On Pashan Road, turn right at Abhimanshree society to reach Baner Road and then turn left. On Baner Road turn right towards Sarja Hotel for going towards Parihar Chowk, Aundh.

For citizens going towards Pune station from Rajiv Gandhi bridge from Pimpri-Chinchwad side:

Alternate Routes: From Rajiv Gandhi Bridge for vehicles going towards Khadki, Yerwada, Pune Station, Camp, Koregaon Park, take a left at Breman Chowk to Spicer College Road, Dr Ambedkar Chowk, Sai Chowk, then turn towards Khadki Police station- Railway Underpass, to reach the Old Mumbai-Pune highway.

Alternate Routes: For vehicles coming from Pune Station, Koregaon Park, Mundhwa to Aundh via Engineering College Flyover, Wakdewadi, Poultry Farm Chowk, Church Chowk, left turn at Khadki Police station Underpass, again turn left for Mariai Mandir and then turn right for Gogadev Chowk, right turn to reach Type J Quarters (Football Ground) and then take a right turn to Sai Chowk and then go to the desired destination via Aundh road.