Pune: 59-year-old arrested for setting person ablaze

In a disturbing incident that took place at Shaniwar Peth, a 59-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly setting a person on fire. The tragic event unfolded late at night, around 12:45 am, near the Mutheshwar Temple, specifically at a roadside library.

The police have identified the alleged perpetrator as Nitin Balmukand Pandit, a 59-year-old resident of Bibvewadi, Pune. According to reports, the victim, Milind Hoskutty, a 38-year-old resident of Khadki, had a dispute with the accused regarding sleeping arrangements at the Mutheshwar temple late at night. After a heated argument, the accused left the scene. The victim, who was sleeping in a nearby library, was then targeted by the accused. With a display of rage and fury, the accused doused the victim's clothes with flammable liquids and set them on fire. Fortunately, the victim managed to save himself from severe burns and immediately sought help from the police, filing a complaint against the accused.

The Vishrambaug police station has registered a case under the appropriate section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation is currently in progress.