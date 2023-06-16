Pune: 6-year-old girl drowns at water park in Ravet, negligence alleged

A tragic event unfolded as a young girl, just six years old, tragically drowned in the swimming pool near the sliding bridge at the famous Sentosa Hotel's water park. This water park is situated close to the expressway in Ravet, Pimpri Chinchwad. As a result, a legal case has been registered against the hotel's manager, supervisor, and staff members at the Ravet police station.

The individuals implicated in the case are Manager Ajay Harilal Hinduja, Supervisor Sagar Bhagwan Kale, and Rahul Aba More from Rest. Rawet, Pune. On Wednesday, Kale and More were arrested in connection with this incident. The tragic occurrence took place on June 12, initially prompting a case of accidental death to be filed. However, the police later revealed that a case has been registered against the three individuals based on allegations of mishandling and negligence at the hotel.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the six-year-old girl, accompanied by her mother and her 15 and 16-year-old brothers, was on a picnic at Sentosa Water Park. While they were enjoying their time in the Water Park area, it was noticed that the security guards, who were appointed by the hotel's owner and manager, were negligently failing to fulfill their responsibility of ensuring the safety of the area. Additionally, there were no life jackets available, no clear guidelines for child safety, and no safety railings installed along the elevated side of the swimming pool. These factors contributed to the tragic incident where the young girl accidentally fell into the water near the sliding bridge and drowned.