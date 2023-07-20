Pune: 60-day ban on tourist activities at Madhe ghat waterfall for safety

The Bhor Sub-Divisional Officer, Rajendra Kachare, has taken a proactive step to safeguard tourists and prevent potential accidents by issuing a preventive order restricting access to the Madhe Ghat waterfall using ropes. Located in the Kelda-Bhordi village of Velha taluka in Pune district, Madhe Ghat is renowned for its stunning waterfalls and attracts numerous visitors, especially during the monsoon season. However, the ongoing heavy rains and increased water flow have led certain organizations and event organizers to facilitate tourist visits to the lower part of the waterfall, which is approximately 200 to 300 feet deep.

In response to safety concerns, authorities have imposed a 60-day ban on such activities. The decision aims to avoid accidents and loss of life that could occur in the turbulent waters of the waterfall. The order strictly warns all organizations and participants to comply with the prohibition, emphasizing the potential legal consequences. Violations could lead to legal action under various laws, including the Indian Penal Code Section 188, the Disaster Management Act 2005, and the Forest Act.

With the safety of tourists and visitors at the forefront, the preventive measure aims to mitigate potential hazards during the monsoon season, ensuring a safer environment for all. Authorities urge tourists and locals alike to respect the restrictions and cooperate in preserving their own well-being and the sanctity of the natural wonder that is Madhe Ghat.