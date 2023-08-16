Pune: 63-year-old ends life due to alleged harassment by second wife

In a distressing incident that has come to light, a 63-year-old individual has taken his own life in the city. The deceased, identified as Vilas Lagad, was a resident of Hadapsar. It is reported that he was driven to this extreme step due to alleged harassment by his second wife, who was demanding the transfer of a property onto her name.

Lagad's unfortunate demise took a shocking turn as he recorded a video of himself during the act and left behind a suicide note in his mobile phone, in which he attributed his decision to his wife's behaviour. Police officials have revealed that Lagad had entered into a marriage with the accused after the passing of his first wife. However, their relationship deteriorated over time, leading to frequent clashes. Following the turbulent situation, Lagad had moved out and started living separately, as per reports.

His son has filed a complaint with the police, asserting that the accused had been pressuring his father for money and insisting on the property's transfer. A case has been registered under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Hadapsar Police Station. The investigation into this tragic incident is currently in progress.