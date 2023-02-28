Pune: 9 Teachers Booked For Helping Students copying in HSC Board Exam

A copy-free campaign was launched in the state for class 12 examinations. However, in the Pune district, the campaign has taken off. As many as nine teachers have been booked after it was revealed that teachers at the examination centre had helped students copy in class 12 exams at Jawaharlal Secondary School at Kedgaon in Daund taluka.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Jalindar Narayan Kate (examination centre director), Raosaheb Shamrao Bhamre (sub-centre director), Prakash Kuchekar, Divekar Vikas, Gorgal Sham, Kavita Kashid, Jayshree Gawli, Surekha Hone, and Abhay Sonan.

The revenue officials' team visited Jawahar Vidyalaya in Kedgaon on Monday when the Class 12 exams were underway. The students were seen collectively copying it when the classes were checked at these places. It was found that the teachers present at these places were indirectly responsible for all this. Following the incident, the extension officer of the primary education department in the squad, Kisan Dattoba Bhujbal, has registered a case with the Yavat police.

On the one hand, the education board is making efforts to ensure that there are copy-free exams. For this, police teams, including the revenue official team, deployed outside the exam centres. On the other hand, teachers working directly at the examination centre are thus working to give copies to those students, either by helping them to copy or by breaking the paper. So there was a picture of this campaign being blown up.