Pune: ABVP to protest against SPPU management if remuneration in ‘Earn and Learn Scheme’ does not increase

Students at SPPU are paid Rs. 45 per hour. This stipend has been paid since 2017 and has not increased thus far. On the one hand, the prices of food at the university have increased, as have admission and examination fees, but there has been no increase in the remuneration of the Earn and Learn Scheme.

Anil Shastri, a student at Pune University, raised the question of where the poor students should go as prices are increasing and the remuneration received by the students should also increase.

Many students work in this scheme, but the basic educational requirements are not met due to the low pay. Considering these issues, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Pune University President Mahadev Ranga have demanded an increase in student remuneration of Rs 10 per hour. If the students' remuneration is not increased, the ABVP will stage a severe agitation.

Dr Sanjeev Sonawane, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, assured students that their request would be taken seriously and that the administration would make the appropriate decision.