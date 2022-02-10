Pune Accident: 75-year old woman comes under wheels of truck while crossing road

A tragic incident has come to light in which an elderly woman died under a PMPML bus accident. The woman lost her life when she came under the wheel of the bus. An unfortunate accident took place in Pune. The incident took place when a pedestrian woman was crossing the road. The name of the deceased woman is 75-year-old Padma Pandharinath Gaikwad. The incident took place at Mukundrao Ambedkar Chowk in Vishrantwadi, Pune. The bus was going from Vishrantwadi Chowk to Bhosari when the woman came under the rear wheel of a PMPLM bus. The driver and conductor of the PMPML bus involved in the case have been arrested by the Vishrantwadi police along with the bus.

What's the matter?

An elderly woman died after being crushed under a PMPML bus. The old woman was dragged till some distance as she came under the rear wheel of the bus. Padma Pandharinath Gaikwad, a 75-year-old senior woman, died in the accident.



What exactly happened?

The accident took place while Padma Gaikwad was crossing the road. She came under the rear wheel of the bus going from Vishrantwadi Chowk to Bhosari. She died on the spot. The incident took place at Mukundrao Ambedkar Chowk.



A large crowd of onlookers had gathered at the spot after the accident. The driver and conductor of the bus involved in the accident have been arrested by the Vishrantwadi police along with the bus.

