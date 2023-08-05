Pune airport customs confiscate gold paste and chains worth Rs. 12.35 lakh

Pune Airport's customs officers carried out a noteworthy confiscation of gold paste and gold chains worth Rs. 12.35 lakh from a traveller who had arrived from Singapore. This event took place on July 30 and implicated two passengers who were apprehended due to profiling measures.

While conducting the search, authorities discovered that one of the passengers had hidden gold paste in a specially designed compartment within his underwear. Furthermore, the second passenger had two gold chains in their possession. The combined weight of the confiscated items amounted to 202 grams. Arriving in Pune via a Vistara flight from Singapore, both travellers exhibited suspicious conduct prompting the search. Consequently, the gold paste and chains were seized. Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation to uncover additional information related to the illicit transportation of the valuable metal.