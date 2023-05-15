Pune: Amol Kolhe alleges police disruption of play over free tickets demand

Amol Kolhe, an actor and Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has accused several police officers in Pimpri Chinchwad of attempting to sabotage a theatrical performance because they did not receive free tickets.

While presenting the play Mahanatya, which is about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Amol Kolhe revealed the incident to the audience. Additionally, he took to Twitter to share a video in which he explained the situation in detail.

Kolhe started by acknowledging and appreciating the tremendous support and cooperation received from the police in different locations such as Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Nipani, Kolhapur, and Karad. He specifically highlighted the Nashik Police Commissioner's thoughtful gesture of providing 2,500 tickets for policemen and their families to attend the play. However, he went on to recount an unfortunate incident that took place in Pimpri Chinchwad.

He clarified that his objection was not aimed at any particular police officer, but rather against the common practice of requesting free tickets. He expressed his disappointment and conveyed his gratitude towards every parent who paid Rs 300 to buy tickets and brought their children to witness the historic event of Sambhaji Maharaj.

Kolhe underlined that all attendees at the event had contributed to the taxes that funded the police officers' monthly salaries. Hence, it was disheartening to witness them insisting on free tickets and even threatening to disrupt the play if their requests were not fulfilled.

He humbly appealed to the police force, recognizing their distinguished history and the sacrifices made by their fellow officers during crucial events such as the 26/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic. He pleaded with the policemen present at the event to not let petty matters tarnish the illustrious legacy of the police force. Kolhe purposefully refrained from mentioning the names of the specific individuals involved and instead emphasized the larger issue.