Pune and adjacent districts witness increased rainfall, ghat regions record highest rainfall

In the past few days, Pune and nearby districts have experienced an escalation in rainfall. Ghat areas within the district have particularly witnessed significant precipitation. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Shirgaon has reported rainfall exceeding 200 mm in the last 24 hours.

As per the official data, 209 mm of rainfall was recorded in Shirgaon in the last 24 hours. Lavasa and Lonavala too received good rainfall as 105.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Lavasa while 94.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Lonavala in the last 24 hours.

IMD has issued an orange alert for Pune for today while a yellow alert has been issued for the next two days. According to the IMD bulletin 'Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas' is likely to be reported in the Pune district today while 'heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas' is predicted for July 2 and 3.