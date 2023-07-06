Pune and ghat areas to experience heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a weather forecast indicating the likelihood of substantial rainfall in Pune and the Ghat areas over the next two days. Additionally, the IMD expects increased precipitation in Satara, Kolhapur, Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Wardha, Nagpur, and Gondia within the upcoming three to four days.

According to the weather forecast, Maharashtra is likely to receive substantial rainfall in the upcoming days. A red alert has been issued for parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, indicating the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rain. Moreover, an orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. The Konkan region has already experienced significant rainfall recently, leading authorities to consider adjusting their plans based on the forecast.