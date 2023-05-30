Pune and Vidarbha receive unexpected heavy rainfall, bringing relief to residents

Pune city and its surrounding areas were unexpectedly greeted by heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening. This sudden downpour has brought a much-needed respite to Punekars. It had been scorching in Pune since Tuesday morning, but as the afternoon progressed, dark clouds rolled in and the rain poured down. The rainfall was relentless, and it also made its presence felt in Vidarbha with significant intensity.

As per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain has been predicted for Pune and Vidarbha within the next 24 hours. The IMD anticipated clear skies in Pune during the morning, followed by rain in the afternoon. This prediction from the Meteorological Department has indeed materialized, with heavy rainfall drenching the city of Pune and its surroundings. The residents of Pune had been taken aback by the increasing heat over the past few days, but they found respite in the showers that occurred on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, numerous areas of the state experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Surprisingly, the downpour continued unabated on the following day. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the next two days, alerting residents about the possibility of thunderstorms, rain, and lightning.

Besides Nagpur, the Konkan region, which includes Mumbai, is also expected to receive rainfall due to the presence of high humidity. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) clarified that although there will be rainy clouds over certain parts of the state, it does not signify the arrival of the monsoon season. Additionally, heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds have been forecasted not only in Maharashtra but also in Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi.