Pune: Another accident on Navale Bridge as coal truck overturns, no casualties reported

The Navale Bridge in Pune witnessed yet another unfortunate incident today as a coal-carrying truck abruptly overturned, adding to the string of accidents that have plagued the area recently. The incident occurred around 10:30 am., causing a temporary disruption in traffic flow and raising concerns about the bridge's safety.

as per the available details, a coal truck collided with the divider on the Navale Bridge and overturned, spilling the coal onto the highway. Thankfully, there have been no reported casualties, although the truck driver sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital. The accident has resulted in congestion on the road.