Pune: Another suspect apprehended in fake certificate case

The crime branch of Pune police has successfully dismantled a criminal gang involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit SSC, HSC, and other fraudulent degree certificates in Pune and various other cities.

In a recent operation, the police apprehended another member of the gang, identified as Jagdish Ramesh Pathak (33 years old), hailing from Roha in Raigad district. Subsequent investigations have uncovered that Pathak had collected money from a total of 30 individuals and issued them counterfeit certificates from various academic disciplines.

According to the reports, the arrested suspect Jagdish Pathak was operating as a middleman in the Roha Raigad region. He maintained contact with the main culprit, Imran Syed from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and was involved in the illegal sale of counterfeit certificates from different fields.

A case has been filed against the accused at Swargate Police Station, and the court has granted four-day police custody for Pathak. Assistant Commissioner of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar is leading the ongoing investigation into the matter.