Pune: Army Havildar arrested for allegedly abetting woman's suicide

A Havildar in the Indian Army was arrested by Pune police for allegedly assisting in the suicide of a 21-year-old woman who worked as a tutor for his children. After divorcing his wife, the accused, who is stationed at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, promised to marry the victim.

However, he failed to keep his promise, which resulted in the victim's suicide on March 25. The woman was a Commerce student at a college in Pune.

The victim's elder brother filed a report with the Uttam Nagar Police Station, alleging that despite repeated requests, the accused refused to marry his sister. After the victim did not respond to phone calls for an extended period of time, her family became suspicious and discovered her hanging in the bathroom.

The accused have been arrested, and a case has been filed under Sections 498 (a) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.