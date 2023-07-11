Pune: Auto driver arrested for threatening traffic cop with self-harm

An auto rickshaw driver in Pune has been apprehended by the city police for purportedly inflicting self-harm with a blade in an effort to intimidate a female traffic constable. The constable had been taking action against the driver for unlawfully parking his auto rickshaw in a restricted No Parking zone near Pune Railway Station. The incident occurred on Monday and resulted in the driver's arrest by the authorities.

As per the police, the suspect had illegally parked his auto rickshaw in a designated No Parking zone, leading to the intervention of traffic authorities. During the encounter, the suspect forcibly took the e-Challan Machine from the female constable and issued threats. In a further attempt to intimidate her, he resorted to self-harm by using a blade.

Subsequently, the traffic constable contacted the nearby police authorities, leading to the apprehension of the accused, identified as Khandu Mahadev Waghmare, a 23-year-old resident of Yerwada. A case pertaining to this incident has been registered at Bundgarden Police Station under the appropriate sections of the law, and the police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.